Actress Betty White, who made US television audiences laugh for more than seven decades, starring on popular sitcoms "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," has died at age 99.

US media outlet TMZ said she died at her home on Friday. The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine in a statement.

"I will miss her terribly."

The news sparked an outpouring of tributes, with President Joe Biden tweeting, "Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She's a cultural icon who will be sorely missed."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, said White was "a legend, trailblazer and cultural icon who blessed generations with her talent and humor. She will be truly missed."

A career spanning over eight decades

The pioneering Emmy-winning comedienne enjoyed one of the longest careers in showbiz history: she began regularly appearing on television in 1949 and had a voice role in "Toy Story 4" in 2019.

White was one of the first woman producers on the 1950s sitcom "Life With Elizabeth," in which she also starred.

"It's incredible that I'm still in this business - and you are still putting up with me!" White said at the 2018 Emmys.

In all, she won five primetime Emmys, two daytime awards including one for lifetime achievement, and a regional Emmy in Los Angeles.

She went from playing a 1950s housewife on "Elizabeth" to a man-hungry 1970s TV personality on "Moore" to a doe-eyed 1980s "Golden Girl" retiree.

'The Golden Girls'

Betty Marion White was born on January 17, 1922 in the outskirts of Chicago. The family moved to California during the Great Depression.

After a few years of modelling, she did a stint in the American Women's Voluntary Services during World War II.