WORLD
3 MIN READ
Scuffles break out at anti-lockdown protest in Amsterdam
Thousands of people in the Netherlands demonstrated against the Dutch government’s coronavirus lockdown measures.
Scuffles break out at anti-lockdown protest in Amsterdam
There was a heavy police presence on the square and in nearby streets. / AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 2, 2022

Riot police with batons and shields have tried to break up a crowd of several thousand who had gathered in the Dutch capital to protest against Covid-19 lockdown measures and vaccinations.

The protesters on Sunday violated a ban on holding public gatherings during the latest wave of coronavirus infections.

The protesters, in addition to ignoring an order not to hold a march, mostly did not wear masks and broke social distancing rules as well.

Thousands walked along a main thoroughfare, playing music and holding yellow umbrellas in a sign of opposition to the government measures.

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema issued an emergency ordinance in response, empowering police to clear the central Museum Square.

READ MORE:Can an Omicron coronavirus infection stave off the Delta variant?

'Less repression, more care'

The local government had outlawed the protest, saying police had indications some demonstrators might be planning to attend “prepared for violence.”

The municipality later issued an emergency order for people to leave the square, and riot police marched across the grass to clear the area, sending the demonstrators into nearby streets.

A small group of demonstrators briefly clashed with riot police as officers worked to clear the crowd from Museum Square. At least one person was detained.

RECOMMENDED

Before officers moved in, protesters unfurled a banner that read, “Less repression, more care”. A group held a sign that said: “It's not about a virus, it's about control” on one side and "Freedom" on the other.

READ MORE:Covid conspiracy theories fuel unrest in Europe

Omicron looming

The Netherlands went into a sudden lockdown on December 19, with the government ordering the closure of all but essential stores.

Restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places were all closed until at least January 14.

Public gatherings of more than two people are prohibited under the current set of restrictions.

Like other European countries, the Netherlands imposed the measures in an effort to prevent a fresh wave of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The highly contagious Omicron variant could overwhelm the country's already strained healthcare system.

READ MORE:WHO: Omicron risk 'very high', may overwhelm healthcare systems

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as civilians killed in cross-border attacks
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Erdogan to Trump: Türkiye 'closely' following situation in Syria, in coordination with US in Gaza