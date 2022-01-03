When I think back to this day two years ago, I still remember the surprise I felt to see all the reports declaring that the feared and enigmatic leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, Major General Qasem Soleimani, had been killed in an American drone strike. In many ways, that sense of surprise has not dissipated.

I always knew that, if any US president would deal any serious damage to Iranian ambitions, it would have to be Donald Trump. The former president was unconventional by almost every metric of the word, but I thought that even someone like him would perhaps be reined in by his coterie of advisers. How wrong I was, and any expert, scholar, or analyst who claims they saw it coming can safely be discounted as not serious.

Two years on, and much of Tehran’s bluster and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s vows to avenge his most favoured son have yet to materialise, with grave consequences for Iran’s self-image.

The retaliation that never was

There was, of course, a flurry of events that took place in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s order to kill Soleimani. However, it is also important to note that the assassination did not occur in a vacuum, and it was in fact instigated by none other than Soleimani himself.

In late 2019, Soleimani and his Iraqi Shia proxies were busy escalating against Washington in a vain attempt to force Trump to return to the ill-fated Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal that the Trump administration abandoned a year earlier.

After a period of tit-for-tat attacks on one another, Soleimani took a decision that would ultimately spell his doom – he ordered the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah and other militias to storm the US embassy in Baghdad. The Shia militants breached the building’s security and set fire to not only the embassy, but what it represented in terms of American hegemonic power.

The symbolism and the optics were not good for the US, and one can only imagine an incensed Trump ordering a swift retaliation from the Oval Office, advice be damned. His orders went against 16 years of established US policy across both the Republican and Democratic administrations of George Bush and Barack Obama, who never dared to strike at the Iranian commander.

However, when Trump’s retaliation came, not only did Washington eliminate the second-most powerful man in Iran, but it also took out some of Iran’s top lieutenants in Iraq, particularly Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who was not only KH’s leader, but also the deputy commander of the Hashd al Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

In the immediate aftermath, Iran launched a large ballistic missile attack against an Iraqi base that housed American troops but caused no fatalities. Tragically, they then also shot down a Ukrainian civilian airliner, leading to the senseless deaths of 176 innocent civilians.