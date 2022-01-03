More than 4,400 migrants and asylum seekers, including at least 205 children, have been lost at sea trying to reach Spain in 2021, more than double the figure from the previous year.

A monitoring group said on Monday that the number is the highest since they began counting in 2018.

The group, Walking Borders, or Caminando Fronteras, blamed increasingly dangerous routes, inferior boats and the fear of some vessels to help migrants at sea for the surge in deaths.

According to Spanish official statistics, 39,000 undocumented migrants successfully reached Spain by sea or land last year, a similar figure to the previous year.

Walking Borders said more than 90 percent of those missing or dead were lost on 124 shipwrecks en route to Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean as of December 20.

Main destination