A Palestinian prisoner who was on hunger strike for over 140 days to protest being imprisoned without charge has agreed to end his fast after reaching a deal with Israel to be released next month.

Jawad Boulos, lawyer of prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, said on Tuesday that Abu Hawash agreed to end the hunger strike after Israel pledged to release him on February 26.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old father of five and a member of the Islamic Jihad group, is the latest of several Palestinians to go on hunger strike to protest being held under “administrative detention,” a controversial measure Israel says is needed for security.

Controversial law