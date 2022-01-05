The US Justice Department intends to pursue perpetrators of the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol whatever their status, Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is under pressure to charge former president Donald Trump, has said.

"The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law –– whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy," Garland said on Wednesday, one day before the anniversary of the insurrection.

"We will follow the facts wherever they lead," he said.

In a speech at the Justice Department, Garland made no specific mention of Trump nor did he indicate if the former president is being investigated.

Trump is already under investigation by a Congressional committee looking to see if he encouraged or even coordinated the violence by his followers, which shut down the US Congress and left five dead.

But Garland urged patience with the justice process as the department pursues the largest investigation in its history, involving more than 725 people being charged so far, in the middle of a pandemic.

And he alluded to the unprecedented political challenge of the government of a Democratic president, Joe Biden, investigating his Republican predecessor Trump.

"The central norm is that, in our criminal investigations, there cannot be different rules depending on one’s political party or affiliation. There cannot be different rules for friends and foes," Garland said.