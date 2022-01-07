POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Having pets not kids takes away our humanity: Pope Francis
During his first general audience of the New Year, the pontiff encouraged couples to embark on the challenges of parenthood.
Having pets not kids takes away our humanity: Pope Francis
Pope Francis has in the past denounced the falling birth rates in developed countries. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
January 7, 2022

Pope Francis has suggested that people who substitute pets for kids exhibit "a certain selfishness" as he spoke on parenthood during a general audience at the Vatican.

The head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics lamented on Wednesday that pets "sometimes take the place of children" in society.

The practice, said the Pope, "is a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity".

Thus, "civilisation grows old without humanity because we lose the richness of fatherhood and motherhood and it is the country that suffers", the pontiff said at the Paul VI Hall.

Italy's International Organization for the Protection of Animals (OIPA) said it was "strange to think that the pope considers the love in our lives limited quantitatively" while citing the sacrifices of volunteers who save the lives of animals.

"It is evident that for Francis, animal life is less important than human life. But those who feel that life is sacred love life beyond species," said OIPA President Massimo Comparotto in a statement.

READ MORE:How the receding global population could affect the world

RECOMMENDED

'Demographic winter'

In 2014, Francis told Il Messaggero daily that having pets instead of children was "another phenomenon of cultural degradation" and that emotional relationships with pets was "easier" than the "complex" relationship between parents and children.

On Wednesday, while inviting couples who are unable to have children for biological reasons to consider adoption, he urged potential parents "not to be afraid" in embarking on parenthood.

"Having a child is always a risk, but there is more risk in not having a child, in denying paternity," he said.

The Argentine pontiff has in the past denounced the "demographic winter", or falling birth rates in developed countries.

Earlier this year, he criticised modern society, in which career and money-making trumps building a family for many, calling such mentality "gangrene for society".

READ MORE:UK seeks ways to address the falling demographic crisis

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG