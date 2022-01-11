The top US negotiator on the crisis between the West and Russia over Moscow's military build-up on Ukraine's border has briefed NATO allies, after inconclusive talks with her Kremlin opposite number.

On Tuesday, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman flew to the alliance's Brussels headquarters from Geneva, where on Monday she had held a meeting with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Some European officials have complained that Washington is taking the lead in talks with Moscow.

They fear being excluded from moves to resolve tensions on the Ukraine border and to head off confrontation.

But Sherman insisted that European allies are being kept in the loop, after meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and ambassadors from the NATO member states.

"The United States is committed to working in lockstep with our allies and partners to urge de-escalation and respond to the security crisis caused by Russia," she tweeted.

READ MORE:US: Russia must choose between dialogue and confrontation in Ukraine talks