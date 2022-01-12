Danish intelligence chief Lars Findsen has been imprisoned for more than a month over accusations of leaking classified information, according to recent revelations on Monday.

Copenhagen has not disclosed crucial details like where the spy chief leaked the country’s secret information and why he did so. While Findsen "denies all the charges", he still might be in serious trouble.

But Findsen is not alone. Many spy chiefs around the world have faced similar charges to the Danish intelligence head because spy agencies have a hold on crucial information and state secrets.

As a result, a number of intelligence chiefs are accused of being involved in illicit businesses and corrupt activities, committing fraud, and taking bribes.

Here are some examples from other countries:

China

While Beijing still considers itself communist despite the fact that it runs a hybrid economic system with capitalist elements, much like former Soviet Union officials, it deals with several corrupt bureaucrats.

Ma Jian, former deputy head of the Ministry of State Security, which is China’s top civilian intelligence agency, received a life sentence in late 2018 after being convicted of accepting 109 million yuan ($15.8 million) in bribes, and other crimes connected to insider trading and forced share transfers.

South Korea

Won Sei-hoon, the lead of the country’s National Intelligence Service between 2009 and 2013, was charged for a different crime. In 2017, the former spy chief of Seoul was sentenced to four years for launching a clandestine online campaign to help elect Park Geun-hye, a South Korean politician, as the country’s next president in 2012.

Won was charged for violating rules that do not allow public officials to work on behalf of political candidates and interfere with the electoral process.

Won allegedly formed a group of professionals with expertise on psychological warfare, which worked behind the scenes to launch a negative political campaign against Park’s rivals in the election.

In 2013, Park won elections partly in thanks to Won.

But later, Park was impeached in 2017, when Won also ended up in jail due to her involvement in corrupt activities. Park was later also convicted on corruption charges. Park’s father was a former president, ruling the Asian country between 1963 and 1979.

Peru

Peru, a Latin American country, also had a spy chief who ended up a convict.

In 2016, Peru’s intelligence chief Vladimiro Montesinos was jailed for 22 years for the forced disappearance of two students and a university professor, whose bodies were burned on the premises of the country’s spy agency in 1993. They were tortured prior to their execution.

Montesinos was largely believed to be operating on behalf of the country’s infamous former President Alberto Fujimori, who was also convicted on crimes of corruption and human rights abuses in 2009.