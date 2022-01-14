The Western bloc and Russia are on opposing sides of a number of issues from the Syrian conflict and Russian-occupied regions in Georgia to anti-government protests in Belarus.

While none of these issues have had the potential to trigger a military confrontation between Russia and the Western bloc, the Ukrainian conflict has the greatest potential to lead to war between the two sides.

It’s clear that Ukraine matters much more than Georgia, Belarus or Syria to both sides. So why are the US and Russia having such a tough time seeing eye to eye on Ukraine?

“The irony rests in the concept that from the start of the talks, it was clear that there were some non-starters that made the talks unlikely to deliver any agreements,” says Ioannis Koskinas, a senior fellow at the international security program at the New America think-tank.

“The Russians demanded declarations that Ukraine would not be admitted into NATO and that the alliance would end its cooperation with Kiev. The Americans made it clear that Washington would not support altering NATO’s open door policy. This should lead us to question: Why hold talks in the first place?” Koskinas tells TRT World.

While the main disagreement between the two sides is on Ukraine’s prospective membership to NATO, both states also appear to test the other’s readiness to fight for Ukraine as well as their respective priorities.

But why does Ukraine’s NATO membership matter so much?

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union - which Russian President Vladimir Putin called "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century" - Baltic states Latvia and Estonia, two former Soviet republics like Ukraine, also joined NATO. At the time, Moscow did not act assertively.

But they joined NATO in 2004, when Russia was trying to rally itself after the disastrous collapse of its predecessor state under Putin, who was a little careful not to raise eyebrows around the world about his leadership.

The Baltic states are also different from Ukraine. They are not Slavic nations like Ukraine and their historic connections with Russia are not as strong as Kiev’s, which was the capital of the first Russian state.

For the Western alliance, getting Ukraine on its side means breaking up both Russia’s Slavic and historic connections with Kiev, something which makes even Putin emotional. In a recent article, the Russian president called Ukraine “Little Russia”

"Beyond NATO considerations, the US made it clear that they would continue to export weapons to Ukraine," Koskinas says.

Geopolitics

Beyond historic and ethnic factors, there is also a strong geopolitical element for both Russia and the Western bloc to get Ukraine on their side.