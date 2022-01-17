A cold case investigation led by an ex-FBI agent has identified a Jewish notary as the prime suspect in the mystery of who betrayed teenage diarist Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis.

Arnold van den Bergh may have revealed the Franks' hiding place in Amsterdam in order to save his own family, according to a six-year probe detailed in "The Betrayal of Anne Frank" by Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan.

The case against Van den Bergh, who died in 1950, is supported by evidence including an anonymous note sent to Anne's father Otto after World War II naming him as the betrayer, according to elements published in Dutch media on Monday.

"We do not have a smoking gun, but we do have a hot weapon with empty casings next to it," Pankoke was quoted as saying by Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

The Anne Frank House museum told AFP News Agency that the results of the probe, led by retired FBI detective Vincent Pankoke, were a "fascinating hypothesis" but needed further investigation.

Four suspects

Theories have long swirled about the Nazi raid on August 4, 1944, that uncovered the secret annexe where Anne and her family hid from the Holocaust for two years.