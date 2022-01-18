Tonga's government has confirmed three fatalities in its first official update since Saturday's volcanic eruption and tsunami, adding that evacuation of some outlying islands has begun.

In a statement on Tuesday, the prime minister's office confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old woman on Mango Island and a 49-year-old man on Nomuka Island, in addition to a British national.

A number of injuries were also reported.

The Tongan navy had deployed health teams and water, food and tents to the outlying Ha'apai islands.

Additional aid was sent on Tuesday due to the severity of the damage observed on Mango, Fonoifua and Namuka islands, the statement said.

All the houses were destroyed on Mango island, only two houses remained on Fonoifua, and Namuka island had extensive damage.

Evacuations have begun for Atata island, as well as Mango and Fonoifua, it added.

READ MORE: Distress signal detected in low-lying Tonga island

Covid-19 threat