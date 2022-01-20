Flamboyant British rocker Elton John has resumed his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, returning to the stage in US city of New Orleans after a nearly two-year hiatus.

The "Tiny Dancer" and "Crocodile Rock" hitmaker, 74, played the Crescent City on Wednesday night.

Marking his retirement from performing on the road, John's global tour began in September 2018.

Like other musicians he was forced to postpone live shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Wow, we haven't played a show since the 6th of March 2020. This is a new experience for us, I've never had this amount of time off in my life ... playing music, well at least since I was 17 years of age," the singer told the crowd.

"I have a fact for you, you have been holding on to these tickets for 745 days. And I can't thank you enough for being so patient. We live in funny times but we're gonna have a great time."

John went on to play a set including hits "Bennie and Jets," "I'm Still Standing" and "Rocket Man."