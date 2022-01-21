Defending champion Naomi Osaka has been stunned by unseeded Amanda Anisimova in the Australian Open, the American setting up a fourth-round clash with world number one Ashleigh Barty.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion, seeded 13, won the first set on Margaret Court Arena but the nerveless Anisimova saved two match points in the third to pull off a huge 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5) upset on Friday.

"I'm speechless, I can't stop smiling," said the 20-year-old, who is undefeated this year after winning a lead-up tournament in Melbourne.

"I knew I had to be playing sharp if I wanted to give myself a chance. Naomi is always going to be playing well, she is an absolute champion.

"So I really had to step up my game and try to be aggressive. That's what I started doing in the second set and so grateful I was able to do this well today and get the win. It means a lot."

Anisimova’s reward is a shot at a place in the quarter-finals against Barty, who crushed Italian 30th seed Camila Giorgi in straight sets.

Match ended with an ace