YPG terror group led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) aided by US troops have tightened their siege of a prison housing Daesh suspects after inmates took over the facility.

Residents and officials said on Sunday that dozens of inmates were killed in the attack on the prison in northeastern Syria, under the control of the YPG/PKK terror groups, which began on Thursday.

Militants detonated a car bomb near the prison gates, helping dozens of inmates flee to the neighbouring Ghweiran district of al-Hasaka, witnesses and officials said.

The SDF initially said it had thwarted the breakout and arrested 89 militants sheltering nearby, but later acknowledged that inmates had taken over parts of the facility.

It said on Sunday the death toll of its fighters rose to 27 with over 160 of the attackers alongside 15 inmates killed in the deadliest rioting in detention centres holding thousands of suspected militants arrested after they were defeated with US support in north and east Syria.

The Pentagon confirmed the US-led coalition had carried out airstrikes in support of the SDF as it sought to end the prison break.

"The groups responsible for this brazen attack are now ultimately weaker," Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., commander, Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a tweet.

Thousands of detainees

Arab tribal figures in touch with residents in the area said US coalition troops had taken over positions around the prison and planes were seen flying overhead.

It was not clear how many inmates were in the prison, the biggest facility where the SDF has kept thousands of detainees. The relatives of many inmates say they are young children and others arrested on flimsy charges or for resisting the SDF's forced conscription.

