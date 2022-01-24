TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Heavy snow blankets Turkiye’s largest city Istanbul
The season’s heaviest snow has halted some of Istanbul's ferry services, shut roads and forced public institutions to close early.
In pictures: Heavy snow blankets Turkiye’s largest city Istanbul
Many parts of Turkiye have been hit with heavy snowfall since last week, which coincided with a winter break at most schools. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
January 24, 2022

Heavy snowfall has hit Turkiye’s largest city Istanbul, shuttering shopping malls, disrupting traffic, and closing a mega-airport.

The season's heaviest snow created a jovial atmosphere across the squares of Istanbul's ancient mosques on Monday, where children built snowmen and tourists posed for selfies.

But it dealt a major headache for the city's 16 million residents, where cars ploughed into each other skidding down steep, sleet-covered streets and highways turned into parking lots.

Turkiye's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines said it had cancelled all flights from Istanbul Airport until Tuesday 0100 GMT to ensure "travel safety and for our passengers" and to prevent them from being stranded at airports.

The closure of Istanbul Airport grounded flights stretching from the Middle East and Africa to Europe and Asia.

Traffic officials also closed majors roads across large parts of central and southeastern Turkiye, a mountainous region first hit by a snowstorm last week.

The Istanbul governor's office warned drivers they would not be able to enter the city from Thrace — a region stretching across the European part of Turkiye to its western border with Bulgaria and Greece.

Some passengers as well as vehicles were stuck due to heavy snow.

RECOMMENDED

Shopping malls closed early, food delivery services shut down and the city's iconic "simit" bagel stalls stood empty because suppliers could not make their way through the snow.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality said in a statement that 1,300 homeless people had been given shelter from the frigid weather in various buildings and hotels.

Every day the municipality is also distributing more than two tons of food at 500 locations for stray animals, the statement added.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu told Reuters news agency that the snowfall, while causing travel issues, would ease the dry conditions since the summer when the capacity of dams dwindled to multi-year lows.

"Istanbul is dependent on the snow's blessing. If it doesn't experience every season as it is intended, different risks await," Imamoglu said.

He said some 10-15 cm of snow had been recorded in the city and 25 cm (9.84 inches) in rural areas.

Nationwide, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said some 4,600 people were stranded due to weather.

More than 6,700 were taken to shelters, while thousands of containers of food supplies were delivered to those in need.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian