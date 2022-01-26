Heirs of Pablo Picasso, the famed 20th-century Spanish artist, have been vaulting into 21st-century commerce by selling 1,010 digital art pieces of one of his ceramic works that has never before been seen publicly, riding a fad for “crypto” assets that have taken the art and financial worlds by storm.

In an interview, published on Wednesday before the formal launch this week, Picasso's granddaughter, Marina Picasso, and her son Florian Picasso opened up their apartment, which is swimming in works from their illustrious ancestor, in an upscale Geneva neighborhood.

“We’re trying to build a bridge between the NFT world and the fine art world,” said Florian Picasso, the artist's great-grandson.

The artist's descendants are showing only a sliver of the underside of the work linked to the NFTs, a ceramic piece about the size of a large salad bowl. The exposed parts show forms like a thick yellow line, a dribbling green splotch, and a brushed-on number “58” at the base.

Marina Picasso says the cherished pottery piece dates to October 1958, when she was a child.

“It's a work that represents a face, and it's very expressive,” she said. “It's joyful, happy. It represents life ... It's one of those objects that have been part of our life, our intimate lives — my life with my children."

Sotheby's is hosting an auction in March that will include a unique NFT as well as the actual ceramic bowl.

'Entry of a Grand Master into the game'