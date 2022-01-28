Italy has sought to accelerate the process of electing a new president after days of deadlock that has paralysed Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government, but parliament remained bitterly divided.

Political leaders on Friday agreed to hold two rounds of voting a day rather than just one after the four ballots failed to produce anything resembling a winner since Monday.

But the first ballot on Friday resulted in failure, after the leftist bloc in parliament abstained in protest at the candidate proposed by the right.

And the sixth attempt in the evening collapsed before it started after the right-wing bloc said it would abstain in response to the earlier boycott.

Two more votes were scheduled on Saturday, and negotiations continued between the disparate parties that share power in Draghi's national unity government.

Absolute majority needed