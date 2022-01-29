Saturday, January 29, 2022

Trucks roll into Canadian capital to protest vaccine mandates

Trucks have rolled into Canada's capital Ottawa to stage what police say will be a massive protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Covid-19 vaccine mandates in front of parliament on a frigid winter day.

The so-called "Freedom Convoy" - coming from east and west - started out as a rally against a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers but has turned into a demonstration against government overreach during the pandemic with a strong anti-vaccination streak.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) on Friday that some of the protesters have expressed "flagrant extremism", including calling for the violent overthrow of the government.

On Saturday the CBC said Trudeau and his family have left the home where they live in downtown Ottawa due to security concerns and he is working from another location. His office would not confirm the report.

Portugal grapples with in-person voting by people with Covid

Portuguese election organisers are taking extra safety precautions after the government decided to allow voters who are infected with the coronavirus to leave isolation and cast ballots in person along with everyone else.

With around a tenth of Portugal's 10 million-strong population now thought to be isolating due to Covid-19, the government decided last week to lift restrictions for Sunday's vote.

Authorities have asked those with Covid to vote between 6:00 and 7:00 pm, but the time recommendation is not mandatory. There will be no designated areas for infected voters.

Hungary's daily cases could reach 30,000

Hungary's daily tally of new Covid-19 cases could reach 30,000 in the next one to two weeks, up from about 20,000 this week, a government minister has said.

Miklos Kasler, minister for human resources, blamed the Omicron variant for the rise. In a Facebook video, he said the variant was causing less severe illness, but the third of Hungarians not vaccinated were at higher risk.

Just over 6 million of Hungary's 10 million people have received at least two shots, and nearly 3.6 million have also received a booster, but the country's vaccination rate lags western European levels.

Australia flies medical team to Covid-hit Solomons

Australia has flown a small team of emergency medical specialists to Honiara after the Solomon Islands requested help in battling a worsening outbreak of Covid-19.

Australian officials said the team of eight experts landed in the capital alongside a shipment of more than 37,000 vaccine doses.

"The multi-disciplinary team includes specialists in emergency medicine, infectious disease control, logistics and occupational therapy," the foreign affairs department said in a statement.

Until last week, the nation of 700,000 had recorded no deaths and just 31 infections but confirmed cases climbed to nearly 900 with five deaths.

China reports jump in cases among Olympics attendees

Daily Covid-19 infections among athletes and team officials at the Beijing Winter Olympics have jumped to 19 from two a day earlier, as Games organisers warned of more cases in coming days.

Including the athletes and officials, 36 Games-related personnel were found to be infected - 29 when they arrived at the Beijing airport and seven already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public, the organising committee said in a statement.

"We are now just going through the peak period of people arriving in China and therefore we expect to see the highest numbers at this stage," the Games' medical chief, Brian McCloskey, told a news conference.

Britain sees 296 more fatalities

Britain has reported a further 72,727 cases of Covid-19 and 296 more deaths, government statistics showed.

Cases are down 3.6 percent over the last seven days compared with the week before, while deaths are down 3.2 percent over the same seven-day period.

Russia logs record daily cases

Russia reported more than 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time as the country weathers a surge of infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

A government Covid-19 portal registered 113,122 new cases over 24 hours, nearly double the number of daily infections just a week ago and a record high for the ninth consecutive day.

Russia's coronavirus task force said that 668 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Russia's government figures have reported 330,111 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic - the highest death toll in Europe.

However those figures are contradicted by statistics agency Rosstat, which counts Covid deaths under a broader definition and says the overall death toll is close to double the official number.

Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall's Delta wave