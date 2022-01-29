Tom Brady is retiring from the National Football League after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, his company's Twitter account said.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

Brady's TB12sports Twitter account wrote: “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady”

ESPN first reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Hasn't made decision

Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press.

Brady’s company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career.

But the tweet was later deleted, and Brady's agent, Don Yee, said the 44-year-old quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his future.