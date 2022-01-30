Dozens of Palestinian Israelis have staged a rally outside Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office in West Jerusalem to protest government policies against the community in Negev in southern Israel.

The demonstration on Sunday came as Bennett vowed to continue his government policy to remove Arab Bedouin communities from their area in Negev.

Hundreds of Palestinian Israelis demonstrated in the Negev in recent days in protest of the confiscation of their lands by the Jewish National Fund, an organisation that collects money from Jews around the world to seize Palestinian property.

The rally was organised by the Higher Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, the highest representative body of the community in Israel.