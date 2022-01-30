WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens protest Israeli policy of confiscating lands in Negev
Population of Palestinian Israelis in the Negev region is estimated at around 300,000 but they live on only 5 percent of their land. The rest, they say, was confiscated by Israel since 1948.
Israeli forces blocked the road in the occupied East Jerusalem's Han el Ahmer, preventing the protesters from marching. / AA
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 30, 2022

Dozens of Palestinian Israelis have staged a rally outside Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office in West Jerusalem to protest government policies against the community in Negev in southern Israel.

The demonstration on Sunday came as Bennett vowed to continue his government policy to remove Arab Bedouin communities from their area in Negev.

Hundreds of Palestinian Israelis demonstrated in the Negev in recent days in protest of the confiscation of their lands by the Jewish National Fund, an organisation that collects money from Jews around the world to seize Palestinian property.

The rally was organised by the Higher Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, the highest representative body of the community in Israel.

Sheikh Raed Salah, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, and Palestinian Israeli lawmakers were among protesters, the Israeli army radio reported on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
