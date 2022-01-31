Coffee, avocados and cashews are three crops that will be affected by climate change, scientists have announced. The three crops, the authors of a recent study note, are of “high socio-economic importance” in many tropical smallholder farming systems around the globe.

Looking at data and predicting the weather in 2050, less than three decades from now, scientists at the Institute of Natural Resource Sciences at Zurich University of Applied Sciences write that these plantation crops with a long lifespan will need long-term planning with their cultivation.

Led by Roman Grueter, the Swiss scientists note that the evaluation of climate change impacts on the crops were modelled on the current and future suitability of Coffea Arabica (coffee plant), cashew and avocado on a global scale “based on climatic and soil requirements of the three crops.”

While studies on coffee have been done before, this is the first time climate change effects on avocado and cashew crops are being assessed globally.

The researchers modelled the future (2050) using climate outputs of 14 global circulation models based on three emission scenarios. They checked how climate change affects the crops globally and in the main producing countries.

They found that more than land and soil parameters – primarily low soil pH, unfavourable soil texture and steep slopes – the three crops were rather affected by climatic factors. The climatic factors were mainly “long dry seasons, mean temperatures (high and low), low minimum temperatures and annual precipitation (high and low).”

The researchers write that they found shifts in suitable growing regions “due to climate change with both regions of future expansion and contraction for all crops investigated.”