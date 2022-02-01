WORLD
2 MIN READ
Guinea-Bissau: Heavy gunfire heard near government palace
Sounds of gunfire outside the Government Palace have raised fears of a coup attempt in the West African country with a long history of military takeovers.
Guinea-Bissau: Heavy gunfire heard near government palace
There have been nine coups or attempted coups since the country's independence from Portugal in 1974. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
February 1, 2022

Heavy gunfire has been heard in the capital of Guinea-Bissau near a government compound where a cabinet meeting was being held.

President Umaro Cissoko Embalo, a former army general, was believed to be inside the building at the time of Tuesday’s attack.

It was not immediately clear who was firing the gunshots.

A security source with contacts inside the building said people had been hit by the gunfire.

A second source said two people were dead, but it was unclear if they were security forces or those who launched the attack.

RECOMMENDED

Decades of political instability 

Embalo was declared the winner of the 2020 election, though the results were contested by opponent Domingos Simoes Pereira.

Embalo began forming a new government with support from the military while a Supreme Court election challenge was still pending.

Political instability has blighted the country for decades.

Nine coups or attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974 have hobbled efforts to pull the economy beyond its reliance on the export of cashew nuts.

READ MORE:Guinea-Bissau opposition chief wins presidential election

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy