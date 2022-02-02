Two Afghan journalists detained by the Taliban earlier this week have been released.

Ariana TV reporters Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab were released Wednesday after they were detained by the Taliban on Monday, according to the Afghan Media Association, a newly founded journalists' rights group.

Before their release, a Taliban spokesman said he did not have any information on the pair, but both the United Nations and Amnesty International blamed the group for their abduction.

Ali Asghari, news editor of Ariana News said both had been released on Wednesday "after being found guiltless".

He said no further details could be released for security reasons.

Since returning to power in August the Taliban have increasingly cracked down on dissent and local journalists have been beaten and intimidated while covering protests.

READ MORE:UN, rights groups blame Taliban over missing journalists