Germany’s media regulator has banned Russia’s German-language TV channel claiming that it lacks a valid licence to operate in the country.

RT Deutsch (RT DE) should have applied for a licence to broadcast in Germany, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement also stressed that the channel's operations in the country should be subject to German laws and regulations,

German authorities have asked RT DE to cease its broadcasting in the country via satellite, live stream on the internet, and mobile and smart TV apps.

Russia's international TV station started broadcasting in Germany via satellite last year.

The station had secured a broadcasting licence in Serbia, benefiting from the provisions of European Convention on Transfrontier Television (ECTT).