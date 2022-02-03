International banks can transfer money to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes and aid groups are allowed to pay teachers and healthcare workers at state-run institutions without fear of breaching sanctions on the Taliban.

The US Treasury said on Wednesday that banks can process transactions related to humanitarian operations "including clearing, settlement, and transfers through, to, or otherwise involving privately owned and state-owned Afghan depository institutions."

It also outlined permitted transactions involving the Taliban, which includes the also blacklisted Haqqani Network.

These include signing agreements to provide aid directly to the Afghan people, general aid coordination, including import administration, and sharing of office space.

"Payments of taxes, fees, or import duties to, or the purchase or receipt of permits, licenses, or public utility services from" the Taliban, Haqqani Network or any entity in which they own more than 50 percent is authorised for humanitarian operations, the Treasury said.

It also said aid groups are allowed to ship cash to Afghanistan for humanitarian operations and can make direct payments to healthcare workers and teachers in public hospitals and schools.

