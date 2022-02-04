WORLD
3 MIN READ
YouTube, Facebook block Ukraine separatists' accounts
Several channels run by Ukrainian separatists have been blocked by YouTube and Facebook amid soaring tension between Moscow and the West.
YouTube, Facebook block Ukraine separatists' accounts
The channel of the Lugansk information centre was inaccessible on Friday and a service message said it "has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines". / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 4, 2022

YouTube and Facebook have blocked several accounts with links to Ukrainian separatists as tensions soar between Moscow and the West over the possibility of Russia invading its ex-Soviet neighbour, separatists said.

Several channels run by separatist authorities in self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic were inaccessible.

The Lugansk People's Republic said on its official news website that its channels had been blocked "without explanation".

The channel of the Lugansk information centre was inaccessible on Friday and a service message said it "has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".

Several other separatist channels carried the same message, including those belonging to the Ministry of Information and the "people's militia" of the Donetsk stronghold.

READ MORE: What does Russia hope to achieve with its escalation in Ukraine?

Separately, Facebook blocked the page of the Lugansk "people's militia", a representative of the self-proclaimed republic told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

RECOMMENDED

There was no immediate comment from the Silicon Valley giants.

The breakaway regions bordering Russia have been locked in an armed conflict with the Ukrainian army after Russia seized Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of supporting the separatists by sending arms and troops across the border. Moscow has denied the claims.

In recent months, Western leaders have sounded the alarm over a potential Russian invasion as Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 troops to the border with Ukraine.

Moscow insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine but has at the same time laid down a series of security demands — including a ban on Ukraine joining NATO — in exchange for de-escalation.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkiye wants peace in region, will travel to Ukraine in February

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging