WORLD
3 MIN READ
Europe in ‘most dangerous’ moment since Cold War
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has rung the alarm over a potential escalation in tensions with Russia over Ukraine.
Europe in ‘most dangerous’ moment since Cold War
Both the US and EU are threatening to retaliate with unprecedented economic sanctions should Moscow move ahead with an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. / AFP
By Sara SLEIMAN
February 7, 2022

Europe is facing its most serious security threat since the Cold War, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned, while still voicing hope for a diplomatic resolution to the standoff with Russia over Ukraine.

Questioned over US warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, at a joint news conference in Washington on Monday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Borrell said they shared "a strong concern" about the situation on the ex-Soviet state's borders.

"We are living, to my understanding, the most dangerous moment for security in Europe after the end of the Cold War," Borrell told reporters.

"Nobody masses 140,000 soldiers heavily armed in the border of a country" without it representing "a strong threat," he said.

US officials say Moscow has assembled 110,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and is on track to amass a large enough force, some 150,000 soldiers, for a full-scale invasion within weeks.

Blinken denied Washington's stance was alarmist, saying: "This is not alarmism. This is simply the facts."

READ MORE:International efforts to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify

RECOMMENDED

‘Consequences for all of us’

Both the United States and European Union are threatening to retaliate with unprecedented economic sanctions should Russian President Vladimir Putin move ahead with an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

"We don't believe that Mr. President Putin has made a decision, but he has put in place the capacity, should he so decide, to act very quickly against Ukraine, and in ways that would have terrible consequences for Ukraine, for Russia, but consequences also for all of us," said Blinken.

"We believe that a diplomatic way out of the crisis is still possible," summed up Borrell. "We hope for the best but we prepare for the worst."

Russia’s armed forces started to amass close to the border with Ukraine and in occupied Crimea in November last year.

Russia, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs pro-Russian rebels fighting government forces in eastern Ukraine, is demanding sweeping security guarantees including a promise that NATO never admit Ukraine.

The United States, which has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to Eastern Europe, has dismissed such calls, saying it would be up to Ukraine and to NATO whether Kiev ever joins the alliance.

READ MORE:NATO thanks President Erdogan for ‘active support’ in Russia-Ukraine row

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran urges UN action over 'foreign interference' as protests continue
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life