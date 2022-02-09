Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has sworn in the first-ever Coptic Christian to head the country’s highest court.

President Sisi on Wednesday picked Judge Boulos Fahmy from among the court's five oldest of 15 sitting judges, as is prescribed by law.

Fahmy is the 19th person to preside over the Supreme Constitutional Court since it was established in 1969.

Fahmy succeeded Judge Saeed Marei, who retired over health reasons, according to Mohammed Bassal, a respected expert in Egypt’s judicial affairs and editorial manager of the Shorouk daily.

The 65-year-old judge has headed the court’s General Secretariat since 2014. His appointment as chief judge has been welcomed by many in the Muslim majority country.

'A giant move'

Moushira Khattab, head of the government-appointed National Council for Human Rights, hailed the decision as “historic” and “a giant move” in the field of political and civil rights.