WORLD
2 MIN READ
Key suspect in Rwandan Genocide 'still residing' in France
Aloys Ntiwiragabo, a Rwandan ex-general accused of taking part in orchestrating the Rwandan Genocide, has been residing in France for more than a decade.
Key suspect in Rwandan Genocide 'still residing' in France
The genocide in 1994 saw 800,000 people, mainly ethnic Tutsis, slaughtered. / Reuters Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 13, 2022

France has been hosting former Rwanda Major General Aloys Ntiwiragabo, a key suspect in the 1994 Rwandan Genocide.

The ex-general has been living in France for the last decade, Mediapart, the French investigative journal reported on Sunday.

France has been refusing to extradite or deport Ntiwiragabo, .

Ntiwiragabo has been residing in France without a residence permit, despite being the the subject of an Interpol wanted persons Red Notice, the journal said.

According to Mediapart, Ntiwiragabo had requested asylum from France but was denied for being held guilty of war crimes, and yet was not deported - nor extradited to Rwanda.

READ MORE:Why remembering the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda matters

RECOMMENDED

Chief of military intelligence

Mediapart earlier reported that Ntiwiragabo had been living in Orleans, south of Paris.

Rwanda had sent a letter to France requesting Ntiwiragabo's extradition in August 2020, at which point the country - along with Interpol and Rwanda -  had already dropped an arrest warrant for him.

Ntiwiragabo is said to be one of the leaders who orchestrated the Rwandan Genocide. 

He had been Chief of Military Intelligence and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army up until 1993.

Accused of crimes against humanity, he is also the founder of the armed rebel group Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

READ MORE: Diplomatic cable reveals direct French role in Rwandan genocide

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election