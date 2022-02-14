Reducing your calorie intake, even just a little bit, may have a beneficial effect on longevity and good health, a new study suggests.

“Two years of modest calorie restriction reprogrammed the pathways in fat cells that help regulate the way mitochondria generate energy, the body’s anti-inflammatory responses, and potentially longevity,” says Eric Ravussin, PhD, Associate Executive Director for Clinical Science at Pennington Biomedical Research Center. “In other words, calorie restriction rewires many of the metabolic and immune responses that boost lifespan and health span.”

The new study, published in the journal Science, used data from the longest-running calorie restriction trial in humans: Louisiana State University Pennington Biomedical’s CALERIE 2 (Comprehensive Assessment of the Long-Term Effects of Reducing Intake of Energy).

People who reduced their calorie intake by about 14 percent over two years, according to the study, generated more T cells. T cells are vital to the immune system and help slow the ageing process.

“As people age, their thymuses shrink and produce fewer T cells. As a result, older people have a harder time fighting off infections and certain cancers,” says Eric Ravussin, PhD, Associate Executive Director for Clinical Science at Pennington Biomedical Research Center. “Calorie restriction helps prevent the thymus from shrinking so the person generates more T cells.”