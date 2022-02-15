POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Sixty-year-old day labourer in India becomes model
Wage-labourer Mammikka has become a model for a wedding suit brand, after pictures of him went viral online for his resemblance to actor Vinayakan.
Sixty-year-old day labourer in India becomes model
Mammikka's pictures have garnered thousands of views on Instagram and Facebook.
By Sara SLEIMAN
February 15, 2022

A 60-year-old daily wage labourer from India’s southern state Kerala has been making waves online after becoming a newly minted model for a local brand.

A photo of Mammikka, captured by photographer Shareek Vayalil went viral for the labourer’s resemblance to actor and music composer Vinayakan.

Mammikka then traded in his faded lungi and shirt for a suit and sunglasses, representing a wedding suit company owned by Vayajil.

A makeover video of Mammikka’s has been watched by thousands of people on Instagram, supporting the labourer for his new role. 

READ MORE:For a change, regular sized models take the stage at Valentino show

RECOMMENDED

'No one better'

Vayajil says that he could think of no one better to model for his company than Mammikka, following reactions to his picture online.

Mammikka’s pictures and videos have racked up thousands of views since starting his new work.

According to News18, Mammikka says he would now like to try modelling alongside his regular job as a daily wager.

READ MORE:Why big brands in India are vulnerable to petty minds

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'