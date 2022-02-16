CULTURE
3 MIN READ
India mourns Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri's death
The 69-year-old had multiple health problems and died due to obstructive sleep apnea at a hospital in the city of Mumbai.
India mourns Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri's death
Bappi da, as he was popularly known in film circles, composed numerous hit songs.
By Sandip BARDHAN
February 16, 2022

Renowned Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who is credited with making disco-style music popular in the Hindi film industry, has died aged 69.

He had multiple health problems and died due to obstructive sleep apnea at a hospital in the city of Mumbai on Tuesday night, Indian media reports quoted a doctor as saying.

In a statement, his family sought "love and blessings for his soul" and announced that his last rites will take place on Wednesday after the arrival his son from the US, according to the media reports.

Bappi da, as he was popularly known in film circles, was a cult of sorts in Bollywood, having composed numerous hit songs that made the audience dance to their beats. 

His disco-style music struck a chord in the 1980s and 1990s, with admirers affectionately calling him the "Disco King" and a "rockstar".

He composed chartbuster soundtracks for films such as "Disco Dancer", "Dance Dance", "Chalte Chalte" and "Namak Halaal" — and had extensive music credits in the world of Bengali cinema, according to the NDTV news website.

It reported that Lahiri, whose real name is Alokesh, sang several of his own compositions.

He last composed the song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3, a report on the Hindustan Times website said.

Lahiri was equally famous for his flashy gold jewellery and colourful attire that would become his signature.  

RECOMMENDED

His death came as a fresh blow to Bollywood, which is still mourning the passing away of superstar singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Politicians and celebrities paid their tributes to Lahiri.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that his "music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions..."

Indian movie stars such as Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, and playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, among others, mourned his death.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'