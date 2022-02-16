Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a common goal of taking bilateral ties to higher levels, the Turkish president has said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has added that his hopes for the future of the Islamic countries increase whenever he comes together with young people and has a conversation with them.

Addressing youngsters on Tuesday, Erdogan said: "Your view of life with hope and excitement gives us courage and inspiration for new goals."

"With the strength, we derive from you, we are working day and night for the establishment of a more beautiful, more prosperous and more peaceful world. We are taking new steps to strengthen cooperation," he added.

Recalling that the "memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the youth field" was signed in Abu Dhabi, President Erdogan underlined that an important threshold has been crossed for young people to make their dreams come true.

Moon mission