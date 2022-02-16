President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog's upcoming visit to Türkiye.

Speaking to journalists on the presidential plane on his way back from the United Arab Emirates, Erdogan on Wednesday said, “Such a step would be good for Türkiye-Israel relations”.

The president's comment came as two senior Turkish officials pay Palestine and Israel a two-day visit.

Türkiye's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal arrived in Israel on Wednesday.

They will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who heads the Palestinian Authority based in the occupied West Bank, along with Israeli officials.

"Our delegation will also meet with the Israeli authorities to discuss the preparations of the visit of Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel, to Türkiye and will hold political consultations with Israeli authorities," a Foreign Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

READ MORE:Turkish-Israeli relations: Pulling back from the brink?