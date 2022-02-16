TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Herzog's upcoming visit good for Türkiye-Israel relations: Erdogan
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to visit Türkiye in March in what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described as an opportunity to "open a new chapter" in bilateral ties.
Herzog's upcoming visit good for Türkiye-Israel relations: Erdogan
Erdogan's comment came as two senior Turkish officials pay Palestine and Israel a two-day visit. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
February 16, 2022

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog's upcoming visit to Türkiye.

Speaking to journalists on the presidential plane on his way back from the United Arab Emirates, Erdogan on Wednesday said, “Such a step would be good for Türkiye-Israel relations”.

The president's comment came as two senior Turkish officials pay Palestine and Israel a two-day visit.

Türkiye's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal arrived in Israel on Wednesday.

They will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who heads the Palestinian Authority based in the occupied West Bank, along with Israeli officials.

"Our delegation will also meet with the Israeli authorities to discuss the preparations of the visit of Isaac Herzog, the president of Israel, to Türkiye and will hold political consultations with Israeli authorities," a Foreign Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

READ MORE:Turkish-Israeli relations: Pulling back from the brink?

RECOMMENDED

'A new chapter'

Israeli president's office on Tuesday said Herzog was preparing to visit Türkiye,  in a rare trip that marks the latest sign of a thaw following years of frayed ties.

Türkiye's state-run TRT television reported the trip would take place on March 9 and 10.

In a TV interview last month, Erdogan said he expected Herzog to visit, hailing the trip as an opportunity to "open a new chapter in relations between Türkiye and Israel".

Relations between Türkiye and Israel froze over after the death of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla carrying aid for the Gaza Strip in 2010.

In recent months, however, the two countries have been working on a rapprochement, with two leaders holding telephone talks.

Some analysts have linked the warming ties partly to former Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu's ouster from office in June.

READ MORE:Is there a thaw in Israel-Turkey ties?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'