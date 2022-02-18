Not many have heard about a tiny country called Transnistria, which is a pro-Russian breakaway state from Moldova in Eastern Europe. Its total area is 4,163 square kilometres and hosts a population of 350,000, according to Moldovan estimates.

But it carries crucial importance for the world’s second biggest army, Russia, if the country’s President Vladimir Putin decides for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Why?

Transnistria is located along much of Moldova’s eastern border with Ukraine. Moldova, a landlocked Eastern European state between Ukraine and Romania, is located south of Ukraine. In Transnistria, Russia has around 1,500 troops, which is a significant presence considering the breakaway state’s military has around 5,000 soldiers.

Russia has amassed mass troops on the Crimean Peninsula, a southern Ukrainian region with a Black Sea coast, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. Moscow also deployed a significant number of troops in Belarus, a pro-Russian state located north of Ukraine. Eastern borders of Ukraine have been already compromised with heavy Russian military presence.

As a result, while it’s a tiny state, Transnistria, located southwest of Ukraine with a 400km-long border line with Kiev, can help Russia put a nearly full military siege over Ukraine from south, north and east.

Transnistria matters

In the case of a full Russian invasion, Moscow can use its military presence in the breakaway state to join its forces between the Crimean Peninsula and Transnistria, cutting Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea coast and effectively rendering it landlocked.

Remarkably, after the Russian annexation of Crimea, the Transnistrian parliament’s president asked to join Moscow. In many places across the breakaway region, Russian flags flutter alongside Transnistrian flags.

Earlier this month, Russians also undertook military drills in Transnistria, showing the world how it can use its presence in the breakaway state in relation to the Ukrainian crisis. Russian troops in the unrecognised country also guard an ammunition depot - the largest in Eastern Europe.