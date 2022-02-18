Vaccine hesitancy and frustration over Covid-19 restrictions have erupted into a growing movement tied to white supremacist groups with many journalists and analysts linking this convergence to the rise of right-wing populism.

The “Freedom Convoy” movement started in Canada in response to a vaccine mandate affecting truck drivers and grew into a larger fight against government-imposed Covid restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself. The movement sparked similar protests in the US, Australia, New Zealand, France, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

While it is true that vaccine skepticism and anger over the handling of the pandemic does exist across different communities, the “Freedom Convoy” has become a rallying cry for the far-right in particular, co-opted to unite growing white nationalist frustrations.

Some of the main organisers of the expanded protests in Canada have no connection to the trucking industry or the concerns of its workers, but are instead linked to white nationalist movements.

Among the listed organisers are: James Bauder, an admitted conspiracy theorist who has endorsed the American far-right political QAnon movement; leader of the “Wexit” movement, pushing for the independence of Canada’s western provinces, Tamara Lich; former Conservative Party Candidate Benjamin J. Dichter, who has warned of the “growing Islamisation of Canada”; and Pat King, who has repeatedly called for Trudeau to be arrested.

In a Facebook live broadcast, Bauder instructed his supporters to “stop talking about the vaccine” and instead stick to a message of “freedom” - a message likely to resonate with more people dissatisfied with the current government.

Freedom under the far-right

Growing frustrations among the far-right from North America to Europe are not only about strict pandemic measures. They’re also very much about a sense of lost identity - a white, Christian identity that sees immigration and multiculturalism as a constant growing threat to its dominance.

In Canada, neo-Nazi and Conferderate flags were seen flying among QAnon logos at the “Freedom Convoy” protests and people were heard yelling racial slurs.

Among the crowd of protesters at Washington’s own” Defeat the Mandates Rally” was a group of men wearing symbols of the Proud Boys - a white supremacist organisation closely associated with the storming of Capitol Hill after President Donald Trump’s election defeat and a designated terrorist group by Public Safety Canada.

Across Europe, protesters were seen holding yellow stars - Holocaust imagery comparing the Nazi-regime to current government measures to contain the pandemic.

Far-right politicians have not only endorsed the protests, but have also contributed to stirring them up.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) capitalised on the anti-vaccine movement to draw in new voters. PPC leader Maxime Bernier is a founding member of the "End the Lockdown Caucus" and has publicly opposed pandemic health measures, calling them “tyrannical” and “Orwellian”.

The PPC opposes the Canadian Multiculturalism Act, saying that Canada's government should not help immigrants preserve their cultural heritage. The party believes in eliminating “all funding to promote multiculturalism". It also supports Bill 21, the Quebec law that bans religious symbolism in the public sector.

Donald Trump praised the “Freedom Convoy” in Canada for “doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far.”