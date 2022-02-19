At least eight Malian soldiers have been killed and 14 others injured in a clash with armed militants in the northeast of the African nation.

The defence ministry said late on Friday that columns of insurgents on motorbikes had pinned down the unit, but the army — backed by the air force — killed 57 of them.

Four soldiers are missing after Friday's incident in the tri-border area near Burkina Faso.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are struggling to contain armed militants linked to al Qaeda and Daesh that control swathes of territory in the porous border area of the West African Sahel.

Friday's attack comes as Mali's ruling military junta asked France to withdraw troops from its territory "without delay".

It called into question France's plan for a four- to six-month departure as the move highlighted the breakdown in ties between Paris and its former colony.

READ MORE:French withdrawal from Mali: a threat or opportunity for regional security?