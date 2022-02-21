Muslims in the Dutch capital Amsterdam believe that Islamophobia is "becoming increasingly normalised in society," with many of them experiencing discrimination and hate crimes based on their outfit and names, according to a study.

A study into Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate crimes conducted by the Amsterdam municipality found that Muslims living in the city regularly face discrimination, the English-language newspaper NL Times reported on Sunday.

It said that researchers in the study found that "respondents believe the normalisation of Islamophobia is fuelled by the increasing influence of the extreme-right spectrum of politics."

"The media also plays a role, with many respondents saying that the way Muslims are portrayed has a polarising effect and contributes to a negative self-image," the study showed.

"The Muslim community also has a role in this, with some respondents saying incendiary preachers harm society by magnifying the differences between secular and Muslim Amsterdam."

Citing a local newspaper, Het Parool, the NL Times said: "They [Muslims] report being unable to find an internship because of their religion, being called names for wearing a hijab, and facing hate speech on social media without anyone batting an eye, researchers found."

Learn to live with discrimination

According to the report, for most respondents, the normalisation of Islamophobia was "a major problem in their lives which they can't defend themselves against."

"At a certain point, they choose to just 'learn to live with it,' the report said, citing researchers. "They added that the study was too small for hard figures but did provide a good insight into how Amsterdam Muslims experience discrimination," it added.

"In school, children and teenagers are confronted with Islamophobic statements and reactions from pupils and teachers," the study found, adding nearly all respondents reported problems on finding an internship difficult compared to their "white classmates."

The trend continues in the job market, the report added, explaining that some respondents of the study reported that they have been "rejected because of their surname and background."