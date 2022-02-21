The United Nations children's agency has announced that it would pay Afghan teachers a monthly stipend for at least two months.

The payments, of roughly $100 per month, would be paid in the local currency to around 194,000 primary and secondary school teachers for January and February, and would be funded by the European Union, UNICEF said in a statement on Sunday.

"Following months of uncertainty and hardship for many teachers, we are pleased to extend emergency support to public school teachers in Afghanistan who have spared no effort to keep children learning," said Mohamed Ayoya, the representative for UNICEF Afghanistan.

The teachers' salaries were unpaid for months as the country is plunged into economic crisis due to sanctions on the Taliban administration.

Economic turmoil