Bibhu Prakash Swain, who allegedly married and conned at least 18 women across India, has been arrested by Indian authorities weeks before his next two weddings.

The unusually small 67-year-old conman scoured marriage websites posing as a 51-year-old doctor and persuaded professors, lawyers, medics and a paramilitary officer to tie the knot, Indian police said.

"He primarily did this for their money, and some sexual pleasure," senior police official Sanjiv Satpathy said. His team arrested Swain in recent days after months on his trail.

"He was always very persuasive," Satpathy said, "and only targeted successful single, widowed or divorced women in their late 40s."

In status-conscious India he claimed he was on a chunky salary, and used fake identification cards and appointment letters to bolster his credentials and family background.

A few "happy and satisfying days into the marriage", the police said, Swain used to make excuses to borrow his new wives' money or jewellery to help him with an emergency. He then moved on to his next target.

'No Don Juan'

Investigators believe Swain married more than 18 times and are now going through his mobile phone where he saved his wives' contacts -- as Madam Delhi, Madam Assam, etc. -- named after the places in India where they stayed.