President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye and Senegal have more than doubled their bilateral trade volume target to $1 billion.

"We will fortify our existing contractual structure with the agreements we will sign during my visit," Erdogan on Monday told the Türkiye-Senegal Business Forum held in the Senegalese capital Dakar.

Erdogan praised "the excellent course" of Türkiye's ties with Senegal, saying they carry key importance in West Africa.

Underlining that the previous bilateral trade volume target of $400 million was successfully achieved, Erdogan said: "Our target now is $1 billion. With our joint efforts, we will reach this figure in short order."

The trade volume in 2021 jumped 42 percent year-on-year to $540 million despite the coronavirus pandemic, Erdogan highlighted, adding: "I hope we will move towards our goals very quickly in the coming period without losing this momentum."

He stressed the need to put new mechanisms into practice while utilising existing opportunities to enhance economic ties between the two countries.

READ MORE:Türkiye donates 100,000 Covid vaccines to DR Congo, pledges 1M more

'Win-win principle'