An Indian actor has been arrested for criticising a judge now hearing challenges to a hijab ban in schools.

Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, a Kannada-language film actor, was arrested on Tuesday evening in the state of Karnataka for his social media comments on how High Court Justice Krishna Dixit questioned the behavior of a rape victim in a previous ruling.

"Kannada film actor and activist Chetan (Kumar) Ahimsa has been arrested by Bengaluru City Police," M N Anucheth, a deputy police commissioner, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kumar, is a Dalit, formerly known as untouchables and considered the lowest in the Indian caste system.

The actor had said in a tweet: “Justice Krishna Dixit made such disturbing comments in a rape case. Now this same judge is determining whether hijabs (headscarves) are acceptable or not in government schools. Does he have the clarity required?"

He also shared a 2020 tweet about Dixit, saying that he had granted bail to a rape suspect, “claiming ‘it is unbecoming of Indian woman to sleep after rape; that is not the way women react when they are ravished.’ What’s ‘unbecoming’ is 21st c misogyny of this judiciary Dixit fossil.”

READ MORE:'Unacceptable': Turkish rights groups decry hijab ban in India

Ban on hijab