Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the issue of Russia-Ukraine tensions in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications on Wednesday, Erdogan emphasised that the problem was becoming more complex with time and that a military conflict would not benefit anyone.

He said Türkiye attaches importance to the continuation of diplomatic contacts and talks.

Ankara is ready to do its part to reduce tensions and preserve peace, Erdgoan said.

Stating that Türkiye does not recognise the steps against Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and that this is a principled stance, Erdogan said it is important to reach a conclusion on the basis of the Minsk Agreements.

Reiterating his call for this issue to be resolved through dialogue, President Erdogan noted that it is beneficial to highlight diplomacy and that they maintain a constructive stance within NATO as well.

Reaching solution through dialogue

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan has said Türkiye hoped that its Black Sea neighbours Russia and Ukraine return to the negotiating table as soon as possible to seek a solution.