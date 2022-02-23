Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Caribbean falling behind in fight against Covid, PAHO warns

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has warned that the Caribbean was falling behind in its effort to fight Covid-19 as only 63 percent of its eligible population was vaccinated and large regional discrepancies persist.

Out of 13 countries and territories in the Americas that have not yet reached the World Health Organization's (WHO) goal of 40 percent coverage, 10 are in the Caribbean, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said.

The region registered 2.2 million new cases last week, down 28 percent compared with the previous week.

Italy will exit Covid state of emergency on March 31

The Italian government will end the Covid-19 state of emergency on March 31, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said, promising a gradual return to normal after more than two years of the health crisis.

"We will continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation, ready to intervene in case of an outbreak.

But our goal is to reopen fully, as soon as possible," Draghi said in a speech in the art city of Florence.

The country has reported 49,040 Covid-19 related cases, against 60,029 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 252 from 322.

Türkiye logs 86,600 infections, 268 fatalities

Türkiye has reported 86,600 new coronavirus cases and 268 deaths, according to data shared by the Health Ministry.

Türkiye's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter said the pandemic has evolved from being an infectious disease threatening the entire society to targeting certain risk groups.

"We must focus on these risk groups in the fight (against the virus)," Koca added.

UK records 39,656 cases, 164 deaths

Britain has reported 39,656 new Covid-19 cases and 164 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 41,130 cases and 205 deaths reported the day before.

Slovakia to lift most restrictions over the coming month

Slovakia will lift most Covid-19 restrictions over the next month, beginning with loosening measures for the unvaccinated before cancelling crowd limits in a later phase, according to plans approved by the government.

The first phase of the loosening will begin on February 26, material on the government's website showed. A second phase will follow on March 26 to end limits on crowds and opening hours.

Hundreds protest curbs in Bulgaria's capital

Several hundred people opposing Covid-19 mandates have staged a protest rally in Bulgaria's capital.

The demonstrators waved national flags and banners of the nationalist Revival party, which organised the protest. They also chanted “Resignation” and ”Freedom,” calling on the government to step down over its “failure to handle the health crisis."

A heavy police presence was in place and the protest in downtown Sofia remained peaceful.

The protesters rejected a government-sponsored plan for a gradual removal of Covid-19 related restrictions, demanding instead that the mandatory wearing of face masks and the use of health passes be abolished immediately.

WHO works to spread vaccine technology to more nations

The World Health Organization has said it would establish a global biomanufacturing training hub in South Korea to serve poorer countries wishing to produce their own vaccines, insulin and cancer treatments.

That hub's role is to help provide manufacturers in countries in Africa and beyond with the knowhow to make mRNA vaccines, like those used against Covid-19, at scale and according to international standards.

The new hub in South Korea meanwhile will accommodate trainees from middle- and low-income countries around the world that may have struggled to access vaccines and treatments mainly produced until now in wealthy countries, WHO said in a statement.

Iceland to lift all curbs

Iceland will this week join the list of countries that have lifted all their restrictions against Covid-19, despite still recording high numbers of cases, the government has announced.

The decision, which comes into force on Thursday night, follows the government's timetable for the gradual lifting of measures against the virus and covers both domestic measures and border controls.

"We are returning to normal life but the virus is still with us," Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir told reporters after a government meeting.

Vaccine supply for global programme outstrips demand

The global project to share Covid-19 vaccines is struggling to place more than 300 million doses in the latest sign the problem with vaccinating the world is now more about demand than supply.

Last year, wealthy nations snapped most of the available shots to inoculate their own citizens first, meaning less than a third of people in low-income countries have been vaccinated so far compared with more than 70 percent in richer nations.

As supply and donations have ramped up, however, poorer nations are facing hurdles such as gaps in cold-chain shortage, vaccine hesitancy and a lack of money to support distribution networks, public health officials said.

Cases hit record high in Hong Kong