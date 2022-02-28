WORLD
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to implement Montreux Convention due to war in Ukraine
The convention dating back to 1936 gives Türkiye control of its straits and authority to regulate the transit of naval warships.
Türkiye to implement Montreux Convention due to war in Ukraine
Cavusoglu has also encouraged talks between Ukrainian and Russia and emphasised the need for a lasting cease-fire. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
February 28, 2022

Türkiye will implement all provisions of the Montreux Convention in a transparent manner as the situation in Ukraine constitutes a “war,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

The Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits will potentially be closed to Russian warships under conditions, which "constitute a war".

"Under these conditions, we will of course apply the Montreux Convention. In case of a war in which Türkiye is not a party, Türkiye can shut down the straits for countries that are involved in war. Article 19 of the Montreux Convention is explicit," Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu also underlined the exception highlighted in the convention, saying Türkiye did not have a say in the return of warships of warring states back to their ports or naval bases in home countries.

Stressing that the process should be transparent, Cavusoglu said Russian vessels bound to the bases in the Black Sea were currently present in the Mediterranean.

"Of course, there should not be any exploitation here. I mean, (these vessels) should not be involved in the war…We will implement all the provisions of Montreux in this way, in a transparent manner," he said.

READ MORE: What does the Montreux accord say about closing Black Sea access to Russia?

RECOMMENDED

‘Need for a lasting cease-fire’   

After Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine, Kyiv asked Ankara to close the Canakkale (Dardanelles) and Istanbul (Bosphorus) straits to Russian ships.

Speaking to news channel CNN Turk, Cavusoglu welcomed the upcoming talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials and emphasised the need for a lasting cease-fire.

“This crisis must end. At least the first step should be taken with a cease-fire,” he said.

“We are truly glad that they (Ukraine and Russia) have come to such an agreement. God willing, the negotiations for tomorrow will lead to a cease-fire.”

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday, days after recognising two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

READ MORE: List of countries banning Russian planes from their air space grows

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh