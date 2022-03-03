Monkeys are running amok in New Delhi, and the Supreme Court of India is determined to get to the root of the problem. The institution has invited “reputed housekeeping agencies of Delhi” to submit their tenders to fight monkeys blighting the Supreme Court judges’ homes.

The Supreme Court has published “a notice inviting tender from housekeeping agencies for engaging/hiring the services for providing the manpower for monkey scarers as and when required basis at the residential bungalows of honourable judges of the Supreme Court of India including guest house initially for a period of six months,” an ad notifies interested parties.

There are approximately 35 to 40 bungalows to be protected within a radius of three to four kilometres from the Supreme Court of India. The notice says monkey scarers “will be deployed as per the requirements or as and when required.”

The Supreme Court is interested in parties to submit quotes for time slots of eight hours a day, twelve hours a day, and twenty-four hours a day for 30 days.

The notice also announces that the initial contract for six months “may be extended for a further period” if the services are found to be “satisfactory and as per requirements,” saying that the rates shall be valid for a year from the tender and not be subject to change.

“Tender documents & Financial Bid for providing the services for Monkey Scarers” are expected at the Supreme Court by March 24, 2022 by 3 PM local time.

Monkeys are not a new menace in New Delhi. In an article initially published in Motherland magazine in December 2011, a journalist narrates his own brushes with monkey gangs who attacked the plants on his terrace and terrorised him in his home.

The writer also recounts the story of the then deputy mayor Sawinder Singh Bajwa who died in October 2007 while trying to fend off monkeys from the balcony of his home.