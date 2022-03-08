Flood warnings have been sounded across Australia's east coast and tens of thousands of Sydney residents fled their homes overnight as torrential rains again pummelled a large swath of the country.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said on Tuesday minor to major flooding was occurring from the Queensland to Victoria border, a distance of more than 1,555 kilometres.

"A tough 24 hours or even 48 hours ahead," Narramore said during a media briefing on Tuesday as he forecast up to 120 mm (5 inches) of rains across Sydney over the next 24 hours, with the storm clearing by late Wednesday.

Australia's eastern rivers were already near capacity following record downpours in several parts of Queensland and New South Wales states over recent weeks, cutting off towns, and sweeping away farms, livestock and roads.

Nineteen people have been killed, most either in flooded homes or in cars attempting to cross flooded roads, since the deluge began.

"It's very much the watery equivalent of the 'Black Summer' bushfires," emergency services spokesperson Phil Campbell told the AFP news agency.

'No past history similar to this event'