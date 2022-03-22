A man wielding a knife has stabbed several people and ran over another in southern Israel, with the prime minister promising a crackdown on "terrorists" after the incident which left four people dead and two seriously wounded.

The unrest at a gas station and outside a shopping centre in the southern city of Beersheba began shortly after 4:00 pm (1400 GMT), police and emergency medical responders said on Tuesday.

After arriving at the gas station, the assailant left his car and "stabbed a woman", according to police.

He then returned to his car and rammed it into a 60-year-old man on his bicycle outside the shopping centre.

The suspect then left his car again and began stabbing others around the shopping centre, according to police and the Magen David Adom emergency medical response organisation.

Police said that "civilians who were at the scene fired (at the suspect) and neutralised him," without specifying the suspect's condition.

An MDA spokesman told the AFP news agency that four people had been killed.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said he held "a consultation with the minister of internal security and the commissioner of the police" following the attack.

He later praised those who shot the alleged assailant, saying they "showed resourcefulness and courage and prevented further casualties".

"Security forces are on high alert. We will work hard against terrorists. We will pursue them as well and those who help them," the Israeli premier tweeted.

