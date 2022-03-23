I remember it like it was yesterday. It was a brisk day on February 15 2003, just over a month before the United States caused one of the worst global political disasters in modern history by leading an illegal invasion of Iraq. My entire family and almost everyone we knew had set out from cities and towns up and down the United Kingdom and congregated in London to attend the largest protest event in British history, with the BBC reporting a million people demonstrating in the capital.

But it was not just in Britain that people demonstrated against the impending war. Demonstrations around the globe broke records as the biggest protest in global history, with three million descending on the streets of Rome. If democracy is about respecting the will of the people, then most of the world’s democratic nations who took part in the invasion showed that there were limits to their political ideology after all.

While the global show of support for the Iraqi people was encouraging to us, what has since deflated us is how many have continued to abuse our misery, 19 years on, to justify letting people die elsewhere.

Lies broke the public’s trust

The reason why it is so important to highlight just how large these global demonstrations against the war were—and how widespread they were across advanced democracies—is because the people’s understanding of democracy and the people’s will is often fundamentally different from those in government.

To most people—and I exclude informed segments of society who interface with or study government from this—living in a democracy means that your voice will be heard. It stands to reason, then, that if everyone’s voice comes together to state an emphatic “no,” one would expect their elected governments to listen.

Of course, that does not happen unless there is an official referendum or some other electoral mechanism. But most people do not care to make such a distinction as it is obvious what the will of the people was when millions of people descend on global capitals—no war.

When the US launched its invasion of Iraq and democracies around the world joined, despite their constituents making their feelings about it clear, the resulting mistrust in governments was entirely predictable and had reverberating effects on how people viewed their relationship with and influence over the political class.

Making matters worse and exacerbating the mistrust between governments and the publics they were supposed to serve was the fact that the reasons for the invasion turned out to be complete lies. The US failed to find any evidence of any alleged weapons of mass destruction under the rubble of Baghdad, let alone any evidence of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s so-called “dodgy dossier” that claimed Saddam Hussein could launch a WMD strike within 45 minutes.

The fact these premises were shown, beyond a shadow of a doubt, to be lies, shattered the public’s trust in their elected representatives and contributed to the disconnect we see today between government narratives regarding anything from humanitarian interventions to Coronavirus vaccinations.